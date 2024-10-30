Did You Know Kim Kardashian Owns a Business That’s Neither Fashion Nor Beauty?

Did you know that Kim Kardashian is a total business entrepreneur, even outside the fashion and beauty world?

Kim Kardashian Owns a Business With Nothing To Do With Fashion Nor Beauty

While we connect her with everything beauty, fashion, and, of course, reality television, I still remember when she was simply Paris Hilton's sidekick as her assistant, and that's only because once she became well-known, it was like, "Hey, that's Paris's assistant that's always by her side."

Then her sex tape hit the internet in 2007, leading to reality television, and as they say, the rest is history.

Anyway, what captured my attention is that this Los Angeles-based reality star with a glamorous lifestyle and multi-billion-dollar beauty companies helped start a Boston-based private equity company.

That's very not Hollywood.

SKKY Partners, a Boston-based private equity firm co-founded by Kim Kardashian and Jay Sammons in 2022, focuses on both control and minority investments in consumer, digital, media, hospitality, and luxury companies.

Wait, 2022? That's how quiet it all is.

According to the BBC, Kim's Boston-based venture into private equity just adds to her $1.8 billion net worth. The 44-year-old joins other celebrities, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Serena Williams, and Leonardo DiCaprio, who have launched their own private equity and venture capital investment firms.

But why Boston? Well, it's about as simple a reason as you can get. Kim's partner, Jay, lives in Cambridge, Massachusetts, right across the Charles River. According to his LinkedIn profile, it's also where he once received an MBA from Harvard. Meanwhile, since Kim lives in the Los Angeles area, that's the company's second office, according to the SKKY website.

