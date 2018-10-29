Kim Kardashian Is Scared of Having More Children Because of U.S. Gun Violence

Kim Kardashian opened up about her deep-rooted fear of having more children on Sunday night's (October 28) episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Kardashian, who shares three children—North, 5, Saint, 2, and Chicago, 9 mos.—with husband Kanye West, admitted that she's fearful of expanding her brood because of rampant gun violence in the United States.

After sharing that West, an enthusiastic Donald Trump supporter, has been "harassing" her to have seven children, Kardashian said that it would be "crazy" to have more kids because of "the world we live in."

In a solo confessional, the reality star, who was the victim of an armed robbery in Paris in 2016, explained, "The world is just so different now than when I grew up, so I've been kind of hesitant about having more kids. Just because it literally keeps me up at night thinking about how my kids will survive in a crazy world like this."

Kardashian also opened up about her thoughts on all the "devastating school shootings" that have plagued the U.S. recently.

"As a parent, the thought of bringing your kid to school and having them not come home because of a senseless shooting is something that definitely consumes me," she said.