Kim Kardashian Claps Back at Kanye West After He Doubles Down on Custody Battle

Kim Kardashian has clapped back at Kanye West after he doubled down on his ongoing custody battle with her.

On Monday (March 14), Kanye jumped on his Instagram account and posted an image of North West’s backpack which featured enamel pins of Kim, an alien and Ye, himself. He wrote in the caption, “This was on my daughters back pack when I was ‘allowed’ to see her last week[.] This is why I go so hard for my family I am wired to protect my family at all cost[.] As the priest of my home Don’t worry Northy God is still alive.”

It’s unclear why Kanye is so upset about pins on a book bag, but, presumably, it appears the Chicago rapper is angry that the alien pin — which he feels could represent Pete Davidson — has come between him and his ex-wife, Kim.

After Kanye posted the image, Kim slid into the comment section and begged him to stop posting his false narratives regarding their child custody situation. “Please stop with this narrative, you were just here this morning picking up the kids for school,” she wrote.

Apparently, Kanye’s claims that he doesn’t spend enough time with his children may not be true. According to a TMZ article, published on Monday afternoon, the Donda 2 creator reportedly gets to see his kids anytime he wants.

Although Kim is officially divorced from Kanye, they didn’t have a sound child custody order in place. Currently, their agreement is whenever he wants to see the kids, within reason, she accommodates him, reported the media outlet. Additionally, Kim has publicly stated in the past that she is not keeping the kids away from Ye.

It’s been a wild weekend for Kanye on his Instagram page. The 44-year-old rapper-producer posted then deleted a slew of new attacks aimed at several people, including Pete and comedian D.L. Hughley, among others. Kanye slammed D.L. Hughley for saying that he was stalking Kim in an interview last month. Ye also possibly threatened Hughley's life.

"And DL Hughley is a pawn Yeah I know a king not supposed to address a pawn but I address everything and find addresses DL So don’t speak on me or my children I can afford to hurt u," Kanye wrote.

In response, Hughley delivered a powerful yet funny clap back at Ye on Twitter.

"Hmmm! Ain’t it weird that #Kanye supposedly has all these goons who will kill for him, but not one of them will get his prescriptions filled?" he tweeted. "Here’s a thought while you’re on your way to kill me in Calabasas, how about somebody drop by CVS and pick up his Xanax! Lol #TeamDl... Ain’t no way in hell I’d ever be scared of a dude who wears #IKnowWhatDidLastSummerBoots!!! #TeamDl"

Hughley also added, "#Kanye!! It’s just too bad that you acting like a nut won’t stop #Pete from bustin one!! #TeamDl"

As for "Skete," text messages between himself and Kanye were leaked by the comedian’s friend Dave Sirus. In the tweets, Pete appears to be bragging about being in bed with Kim Kardashian, like Kanye claimed in his prayer video. Kanye claimed Pete sent the texts prior to the rapper's Sunday Service yesterday (March 13).

Kanye West’s child custody situation with Kim Kardashian is far from over and it looks like it’s going to get real messy.

