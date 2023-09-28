Kim Kardashian Reveals Family Has a Secret Group Chat Solely for Discussing Kourtney Drama

Kim Kardashian is exposing family secrets, like having a group chat about her sister Kourtney Kardashian.

In the season 4 premiere of The Kardashians, which was made available on Hulu on Sept. 28, Kourtney and Kim are still feuding over last season's Dolce drama and the hurt feelings that came from it.

This season began by Kim inviting Kourtney to dinner in Milan for the launch of another Dolce collaboration, however, Kourtney wasn't interested in going and the sisters began to argue back and forth.

This led Kim to claim that "all" of Kourtney's friends call the rest of the Kardashian family "complaining" about her behavior. Kim then shared that the family has a secret group chat about Kourtney labeled "NOT KOURTNEY," where they share the information that her friends tell the family and where they try to "figure out why you're such a different person and you have this vendetta out."

Kim said that the people in Kourtney's life are just "concerned" about her and felt as though she wasn't really happy. Kourtney shot back at the accusation and cussed her sister out.

"I have a happy life and the happiness comes when I get the f--k away from you guys. Specifically, you.," Kourtney said before going on to slam the family. "Who the f--k has time? Maybe you guys need to think about if you're not happy. Get a f--king life. I don't have side chats about anyone."

The conversation spiraled form there and Kim said that even Kourtney's own kids have come to her with problems that involved Kourtney.

"Like it's you and my friends and my kids and everyone against me. It's like you're just a f--king witch and I hate you," Kourtney exclaimed.

The call ended there, but since the episode has aired, people have taken to social media to share their reactions and to weigh-in on the fight between Kourtney and Kim.