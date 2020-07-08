Kanye West may or may not be actually running for president, but it turns out he already has a surprising connection to the White House.

His wife, Kim Kardashian West, is cousins with George W. Bush—yes, the former U.S. president who West famously claimed on live television "doesn't care about Black people."

Researchers at MyHeritage.com, a platform where users can trace their family history and lineage, reportedly discovered that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is an 11th cousin to Bush, who served as president for two terms between 2001 and 2009.

"We thought it would be interesting to see if Kim and Kanye share lineage with anyone that has already worked in the Oval Office and couldn't believe when we matched the 43rd President with the possible first lady of the 46th President," Aaron Godfrey, VP of Marketing for MyHeritage.com, shared in a press release.

"With relatives as prestigious as the Bush [family], maybe the ideas of the Wests in the West Wing is a bit closer to reality," he added.

You can trace Kardashian and Bush's surprising family path here.

On July 4, West claimed via Twitter that he will be "running for president of the United States" in the 2020 election.

During a 2005 charity telethon to raise aid for victims of Hurricane Katrina, West, making an appearance alongside actor Mike Myers, went off script to deliver his scathing thoughts about the Bush administration's response to the disaster in New Orleans, as well as the racist portrayal of Black people in the American media.