Kim Kardashian Gifted Sculpture of Her Brain: ‘Very Cool’

Kim Kardashian has been given a sculpture of her brain.

The Kardashians star, who is studying to become a lawyer, and her family underwent full-body scans with a company called Prenuvo and she has revealed they sent her a 3D model based on the imaging they took insider her skull.

The 43-year-old star shared a video of the brain in a video on Instagram and said: "So, how cool is this. The Prenuvo people made me a sculpture of my brain. This is like, my actual brain."

She also added text onto the clip which read: "Very cool. Christmas present from @prenuvo."

In a second reel, she shared a filmed computer image of her brain and said: "This is a full video of my brain on a screen and it explains everything about it.

"And I'm just so grateful. I think it's really cool that the Prenuvo team this, and explains all different parts of your brain. And I have the sculpture.(sic)"

Back in August, Kim, who has four children with ex-husband Kanye West, revealed she had undergone a $2,499 whole body scan with the company.

She wrote at the time: "I recently did this @prenuvo scan and had to tell you all about this life saving machine. The Prenuvo full-body scan has the ability to detect cancer and diseases such as aneurysms in its earliest stages, before symptoms arise.

"It was like getting a MRI for an hour with no radiation. It has really saved some of my friends lives and I just wanted to share.(sic)"

But the post was slammed by fans, who pointed out the high price tag for the scans.

One wrote: "Kim people can’t afford cancer treatment after diagnosis how can they afford preventative care. (sic)"

Another added "'Kim, this is for wealthy people. People can't afford food right now."

And a third commented: "Maybe donate some of your millions to get people scanned."