The music video for Kanye West's song "Feel Me" has leaked and in the visual is a depiction of Kylie Jenner's rise to fame.

Director Eli Russell Linnetz, who directed the video, shared the clip via his Instagram for the first time on Wednesday night (September 2). "I directed this three years ago. No one's ever seen it before. #feelme," he wrote in the caption for the video.

Linnetz explained to E! News that the concept of the clip symbolizes Kylie's stardom and how she would not have amassed such major success had it not been for her older sister, Kim Kardashian. To illustrate this, Kim is seen metaphorically giving birth to Kylie in the video.

"It features Kylie coming out of Kim's vagina," the director says. "The metaphorical meaning being that there would be no Kylie without Kim."

The song, which features Kylie's ex-boyfriend Tyga, began circulating online in 2016. The visual was made three years ago. However, it was never released due to Kylie and the rapper's split, which occurred after the video was made.

"The video was shot over five months but was never released because Kylie and Tyga broke up," Linnetz tells.

The director additionally says that the video, which cost nearly $1 million to produce, is the "visual smashing of American iconography, man-made machinery battling man-made women."

In the leaked video for "Feel Me," Kylie can be seen walking through a monster truck race track in racy clothing while Kim Kardashian wears a similar two-piece outfit.

It's unclear why Eli Russell Linnetz decided to share the visual, but you can watch it below.