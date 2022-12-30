Kim Kardashian Open to the Possibility of Having More Children in the Future

Kim Kardashian is not throwing away the possibility of having more children in the future.

Recently, the SKIMS founder appeared on Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop podcast, where she talked about expanding her family in the future.

"I just don't wanna say—never say never. I'm obviously right at the end of that conversation and would have to have someone in my life for a while to make that decision," she said.

However, she is making it clear that it is up to the hands of fate if she is to have more kids or not.

"Whatever is meant to be will be," she added.

Kardashian shares four children with her ex-husband and rapper Kanye "Ye" West. North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.

The Kardashians star has been vocal about the difficulties she had getting pregnant in the past. Last year, she appeared on Kristen Bell and Monica Padman’s podcast We Are Supported By about some of the past difficulties she encountered while trying to conceive.

"I was so used to seeing my mom pregnant, my sister pregnant and everyone looking so cute and having these easy deliveries and life was great and they snapped right back. That wasn’t me," Kardashian said.

"I had this condition called preeclampsia and I didn‘t know that I had it," she added.

"It’s over-swelling in your feet and face. I had to deliver six weeks early with an emergency delivery and then I had another condition called Placenta accreta with both of my babies. It was insane," she continued.

Elsewhere during her conversation with Paltrow, Kardashian also shared that she is open to marriage, saying: "I have this fantasy in my head, like fourth's time's a charm. It's gonna work out."