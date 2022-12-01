Did Kim Kardashian Let Daughter North West, 9, Wear a ‘Gimp Mask’?

Kim Kardashian recently slammed her frequent fashion collaborator Balenciaga for running an ad featuring children in the presence of BDSM-related objects. However, some on social media are now crying hypocrisy after pointing out the reality TV star's young daughter recently wore a bizarre face covering that allegedly resembled a "gimp mask."

In October, 9-year-old North West joined her mother at Paris Fashion Week, where she wore an outfit consisting of polka dot pants, an oversized black T-shirt and a black leather-esque mask that covered her entire face.

Now, Kardashian is facing backlash after photos of North in the outfit have resurfaced on social media in the wake of the Balenciaga scandal.

Many are comparing the face covering North wore to a gimp mask, which, according to Sportskeeda, is "rubber mask used in bondage with zips for eye holes and a zip where the mouth should be."

"People really expected Kim Kardashian to condemn Balenciaga ... when she let them put 9-year-old North West in a gimp mask for fashion week LAST MONTH," one Twitter user wrote.

Another Twitter user blasted both Kardashian and Kanye West for their ties to Balenciaga, as well as for allowing their child to wear the questionable head accessory.

"#NorthWest a 9 year old girl in a gimp mask at balenciagas fashion show 2022. Her dad @kanyewest was still working for #balenciaga. Someone call child protective services," they wrote.



Balenciaga is currently embroiled in controversy after the fashion house released an advertisement featuring young children surrounded by objects related to BDSM.

The since-removed campaign featured handbags made of teddy bears wearing bondage gear, including leather straps and chains.

On Nov. 27, Kardashian released a statement condemning the campaign.

"I have been quiet for the past few days, not because I haven't been disgusted and outraged by the recent Balenciaga campaigns. But because I wanted an opportunity to speak to their team to understand for myself how this could have happened," Kardashian wrote.

"As a mother of four, I have been shaken by the disturbing images. The safety of children must be held with the highest regard, and any attempts to normalize child abuse of any kind should have no place in our society — period," she continued.

After Balenciaga removed the campaign and released an apology, Kardashian shared that she "appreciate[d]" Balenciaga's response but is currently "re-evaluating" her relationship with the brand.