North West Appears to Scream ‘Please Leave!’ as Paparazzi Hound Kim Kardashian About Kanye West Battery Incident

Kim Kardashian was harassed by paparazzi and it appears that North West defended her mother.

On Saturday (Jan. 28), Page Six shared a video of Kim and North leaving her basketball game when one of the photographers asked an invasive question about her ex-husband, Kanye West, in front of her 9-year-old daughter.

“Hey Kim, what do you think of Kanye hitting someone … [sic] the paparazzi’s phone?” they questioned.

“Do not talk to me about that in front of my kids,” she responded before the man apologized.

However, during the conversation, a child could be heard shouting, “Please leave!” It has been speculated among fans that this was North, although Saint was also present with the family.

Watch the encounter, below.

Just a few hours prior to the paparazzi encounter, West was reportedly named a suspect in a Ventura County battery investigation after police were provided with a video of an incident on Jan. 27. The "Donda" rapper was outside his daughter North's basketball game when a woman in a car with a dog on her lap began recording him.

"Y'all ain't gonna run up on me," he told her as continued to film the encounter on her cell phone. “If I say stop, stop with your cameras!” After she refused, West took her phone and threw it out on the street. He then saw another person filming and asked him to stop, which the man obliged.

Police were then called to the scene around 4:30 p.m. and were given a video of the altercation.