Kim Kardashian Reveals What Plastic Surgery She’s Had on Her Face

Ever wonder what plastic surgery Kim Kardashian has had on her face? Just ask the 41-year-old reality TV star yourself — she'll tell you!

Speaking to Allure, Kim revealed the lengths she will go to keep her youthful beauty, as well as the cosmetic work she's had done to achieve her famous look.

"I care. I really, genuinely care about looking good," Kim said. "I probably care more than 90 percent of the people on this planet. It’s not easy when you’re a mom and you’re exhausted at the end of the day or you’re in school, and I’m all of the above. I do my beauty treatments usually late at night. After everyone’s in bed, I’m doing laser treatments."

"I would probably eat s--t if someone told me, ‘If you eat this bowl of poop every single day, you'll look younger.' Maybe just a bite. I don’t think I can do a whole bowl," she explained.

It's no secret a large part of Kim's brand is centered around aesthetics and beauty. Naturally, many have speculated she's had a lot of cosmetic surgery done to achieve her look. However, it might not be as much as people expect.

Kim told the publication she’s never had lip or cheek fillers, and has never done eyelash extensions. "I have a drop of mascara on today. I’ve never filled my cheeks. I’ve never filled my lips," she shared.

The Kardashians star did cop to having "a little bit of Botox," but said she has been getting injections less frequently compared to the past.

“I’ve chilled, actually,” she said about Botox.

When pressed about possibly setting unrealistic beauty standards, the billionaire insisted that anyone can achieve her look.

"If I’m doing it, it’s attainable,” she said. “There are so many different beauty standards — whether it’s Gwen Stefani, Jennifer Lopez, Marilyn Monroe. When I was a teenager, [the look] was just blonde waifs. My mentality was never like, you see them on TV or in magazines and pick who you want to be … It was always: Be yourself, find beauty in everything."

The latest issue of Allure hits newsstands July 18.