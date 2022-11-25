Kim Kardashian Shares Details With North About The Night She Was Conceived

Kim Kardashian is sharing new details with her daughter, North West, about the night that North was conceived.

During the Nov. 24 episode of Kim's Hulu series - The Kardashians - Kim brought up the story about North's conception when she and North were visiting designer Olivier Rousteing in Paris, France. However, this is an important detail as Olivier may have had a role in North's birth.

"Northie, I've known Olivier since before you were a baby. And he gave daddy this blue dress that daddy wanted for me. It was my birthday the year before you were born and I wore the dress, and I got pregnant and you got in my belly the night I wore that dress," she said.

Kardashian would then go on to allude that Olivier may have had "a little something to do" with the reason that North is here.

North took this story in strides and listened to her mother as she enjoyed her French fries.

The blue dress in question is one that Kardashian wore to the Angel Ball on Oct. 22, 2012.

The trip to Paris for Kardashian and North was a bonding one for mother and daughter, as they have a shared love of fashion and creating unique styles.

"I really wanted to bring North on this trip because I really enjoy what I do. And I want my kids to grow up really loving what they do and finding their passion and figuring out how to make a business out of that," Kardashian said.

The Kardashians airs new episodes Thursdays on Hulu.