Kim Kardashian Blasted for Wearing ‘Ovary Cutouts’ Dress to Holy Vatican City

Kim Kardashian is facing significant backlash after wearing a sheer cutout dress to the Holy Vatican City.

On Monday (June 28), the reality star was photographed alongside supermodel Kate Moss and Moss' daughter Lila Grace while touring Vatican City.

Due to the Sistine Chapel's sacred status within the Roman Catholic faith and culture, Vatican City has a dress code, similar to most other historic places in the city as well as other holy grounds all around the world.

After touring the holy site, Kardashian drew criticism for wearing a sheer off-the-shoulder dress by Barragán. The dress also featured "ovary cutouts," a new fashion trend with peek-a-boo cutouts placed on the hips and lower abdomen.

According to the official Sistine Chapel website, entry is "permitted only to appropriately dressed visitors.”

”Preferably you should wear long pants and long-sleeved shirts. Low cut or sleeveless clothing, shorts, miniskirts and hats are not allowed," the code notes, before mentioning that you can purchase a plastic cloak to wrap around yourself.

While Kardashian covered her torso with a black leather jacket during the Sistine Chapel leg of the Vatican tour, it is unclear if she covered her legs. (Parts of the dress were see-through.)

Kardashian shared photos from the tour on social media and wrote, "Don’t worry, I adhered to the dress code and fully covered up while inside St. Peter's Basilica and the Sistine Chapel’s [sic]."

However, many social media users were displeased with Kardashian's outfit, calling it disrespectful. Some even referenced several other non-Catholic celebrities who visited the same site who did adhere to the local dress code.

On the other hand, others shared that people should be free to wear what they want, where they want. While some users suggested that the dress code is sexist, others noted that it applies to all visitors.

See social media reactions, below.