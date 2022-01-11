Kim Kardashian is striding toward her fitness goals in 2022 — she's back on the grind with two-a-day workouts.

On Jan. 10, Kimmie posted her fitness plan on her Instagram Story. She also tapped her sisters as being part of her wellness journey.

"2 workouts a day w my sisters," Kardashian captioned a steamy gym selfie. "Started up again today."

See Kim Kardashian's workout pic, below:

@kimkardashian via Instagram

Kardashian's fitness update comes just one month after she filed legal separation documents during her ongoing divorce from Kanye West.

Making gym time a family affair is nothing new for Kardashian. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum has been amping up her fitness routine with two-a-day sweat sessions alongside Kourtney and Khloe since 2020.

As the old saying goes: "If a little is good, more must be better."

So, what are two-a-day workouts?

It's exactly what it sounds like. Often, two-a-day workouts are focused on strength training followed by cardio several hours later. In other cases, both workout sessions might be based on building strength but with focus on different parts of the body.

"Anyone who has had kids knows your body changes, and it's hard to get your body back in shape," Kardashian told People in a 2020 interview while previewing her high-protein meal plan.

"It takes so much determination and mental and physical power and energy," the reality star shared.

Below, fere's a sneak peek into Kim Kardashian's meal plan, according to People.

DAY ONE

Breakfast: Scrambled eggs with turkey sausage and smoked Gouda; 4 oz. Greek yogurt with 1/3 cup fresh blueberries

Snack: Atkins Harvest Trail Dark Chocolate Cherry and Nuts Bar

Lunch: Grilled lime chicken over spinach salad with a feta-ranch dressing

Snack: 1 medium carrot and 4 tbsp. hummus

Dinner: Lemon thyme halibut with sautéed green beans

Total Calories: 1,504

DAY TWO

Breakfast: Chicken chorizo and cauliflower sauté with cheese and salsa

Snack: ½ small apple; 2 oz. cheddar cheese

Lunch: Turkey burger with chipotle aioli, tomato, pickles and onions

Snack Atkins Harvest Trail Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Caramel Bar

Dinner: Slow roasted lemon rosemary chicken with asparagus; 1/3 cup of wild rice

Total Calories: 1,561

DAY THREE

Breakfast: Hatch green chili, cheese and egg bake with arugula; 1/8 of a honeydew melon

Snack: Vanilla coffee frappe

Lunch: Zucchini noodles with spicy chicken sausage

Snack: Atkins Harvest Trail Vanilla Fruit and Nut Bar

Dinner: Grilled chicken with cauliflower mac and cheese

Total Calories: 1,699

HYDRATION

48-64 ounces of liquids a day