Kim Petras’ Fairytale Love Shatters in ‘Heart to Break’ Video

Kim Petras is a princess who doesn't need saving in the video for her sugarcoated single “Heart to Break.”

From the view and comfort of her very own purpled-polished castle, the 25-year-old dallies around inside her colorful chambers — ornamented in glassware and bubble-wrapped furnishings as a caveat of delicacy — before texting her beach-blonde Prince Julio an invite to her palace.

After hitting a crystal-covered dancefloor for a showdown with her pining prince, the German pop star makes a last-ditch dash to keep her fragile heart from breaking once again. Intuition reminds Petras to keep her feelings guarded, but the heart wants what it wants… even if that means she's to "end up in shatters."

But does the video's mystifying ending, much like the mirrorlike imagery throughout, also insinuate love in itself is just another superficial fantasy?

“When I hear heartbreak songs I always feel like, ‘O.K. that’s exactly how I feel...I’m not the only person who fell in love like a stupid person,’” Petras told Billboard about the song in a February 2018 interview. “I love songs like that; they just make me feel like I’m not alone. So I hope that it does that for somebody, but also I hope people can get really drunk and sing along and party.”

Watch the video for "Heart to Break" below.