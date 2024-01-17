King Charles to Undergo Surgery for Enlarged Prostate, Pausing Royal Engagements

King Charles is set to undergo surgery to treat an enlarged prostate.

The 75-year-old monarch will check into the hospital next week for a "corrective procedure" to address the condition, which is described as "benign," and he will then pause all his upcoming royal engagements to give himself time to recover.

A statement from Buckingham Palace explained: "In common with thousands of men each year, The King has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate.

"His Majesty's condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure. The King's public engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation."

READ MORE: King Charles Urged to Use ‘Hotline’ to President Biden to Expose ‘Truth About UFOs’

News of the King's planned operation was confirmed just hours after it was revealed his daughter-in-law Catherine, Princess of Wales is in the hospital after undergoing abdominal surgery.

The 42-year-old royal was admitted to The London Clinic in the U.K. capital on Tuesday (Jan. 16) for a planned operation which was deemed "successful" by doctors and she is expected to remain under the care of medics for up to two weeks before returning home.

She has canceled all of her upcoming engagements and is not expected to return to her public duties until after Easter.

A statement from Kensington Palace explained: "Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales was admitted to The London Clinic yesterday for planned abdominal surgery.

"The surgery was successful and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for 10 to 14 days, before returning home to continue her recovery. Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter."

No more details about Catherine's medical condition have been disclosed.

The statement added: "The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate. She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private.

“Kensington Palace will, therefore, only provide updates on Her Royal Highness’ progress when there is significant new information to share."

The statement concluded by passing on the Princess' apologies to all those affected by the cancellation of her royal engagements.