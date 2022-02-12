Kodak Black was reportedly one of three people shot when gunfire rang out during a fight at Justin Bieber's Los Angeles after-party over the weekend.

After breaking the news that Kodak was involved in a scuffle at Beiber's party that ended in gunfire, TMZ reported on Saturday afternoon (Feb. 12), the rapper was hit in the leg during the shooting. XXL has confirmed three people were taken to a nearby hospital following the shooting and listed in stable condition. We have reached out to Kodak's team for comment.

News first broke about the incident early Saturday morning. Justin Bieber put on an after-party near the Nice Guy restaurant on La Cienega Boulevard following a performance in West Hollywood, Calif. at Pacific Design Center. The event was attended by Kodak, Lil Baby, Gunna and others. At some point during the outside party, a fight broke out. Kodak was captured on camera throwing a punch at a man on the ground before others joined in. Shortly afterward, nearly a dozen shots rang out and people scattered.

XXL confirmed with the Los Angeles Police department that three people were shot during the gunfire. The unnamed victims' ages were given as 19, 24 and 60. Kodak, who recently celebrated one year of freedom from prison, is 24. All three victims were taken to local hospitals and listed as being in stable condition.

Los Angeles is the place to be this weekend with the Super Bowl taking place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. Ice-T recently warned visitors coming to the city for the Super Bowl to be informed about the hood politics in L.A..