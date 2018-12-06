Kim Kardashian Says Kris Jenner’s ‘Milking’ Her ‘thank u, next’ Role

Kris Jenner landed the role of a lifetime as the "cool mom" in Ariana Grande's "thank u, next" video, and she can't get over it.

According to daughter Kim Kardashian, Jenner hasn't been the same since she appeared in the video. The reality star tweeted on Wednesday that the 63-year-old borrowed the title of the video to use in a "huge" business meeting.

"I'm in a huge meeting and my mom just said 'thank you, next' to everyone. She's really milking this guys," Kardashian tweeted with a laughing-while-crying emoji.

Jenner was the only member of the Kardashian-Jenner empire to score a role in the video, which dropped last week. She appeared in the Mean Girls-inspired portion of Grande's video as Regina George's mother.

Kardashian previously told Refinery29 her momager's guest role was too much for her to handle, admitting she was in tears behind-the-scenes of the music video shoot.

"I was like, crying watching her," she said.

The Kardashian matriarch appeared in the video alongside Troye Sivan, Colleen Ballinger and other stars. Her cameo was perhaps the most buzzed about of any, however.

Jenner tweeted about her guest appearance several times, sharing the full video along with George's mother's signature line from the film.

"I'm not a regular mom, I'm a cool mom," she tweeted at the time of the video's release.