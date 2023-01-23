Kylie Jenner’s Son’s Name Apparently Means Something NSFW in Arabic

It looks like Kylie Jenner and ex (for now) Travis Scott have finally settled on a name for their son!

On Sunday (Jan. 22), Kylie finally revealed her son's new name after declaring that she was in the process of changing it in March 2022. He was previously named Wolf Webster.

Since his birth in February 2022, Kylie has never shown her baby boy's face — until now.

"AIRE," the reality TV star captioned an Instagram post featuring photos of her almost-1-year-old.

However, since the announcement, fans have pointed out that Aire's name has an NSFW meaning in Arabic.

Apparently, thanks to the "e" on the end of the name, Aire means "my penis" in Arabic.

"I hope he doesn't have any Arab friends when he's older," one person tweeted jokingly.

Because of the name's apparent Arabic meaning, some folks are encouraging Jenner to change her son's name for the third time after discovering the awkward translation.

In Spanish, however, "aire" means air, as one fan pointed out.

"Aire is literally 'air' in Spanish, but people who are trying to flip his name for its Arabic meaning are so annoying like helloooo this is a kid y’all are talking about ??? It could’ve been innocent and y’all really weird," they tweeted.

Meanwhile, others like that the name complements the name of Kylie's 4-year-old daughter, Stormi.

"Stormi and Aire it makes sense, it's on brand, slay honestly," one fan wrote on Twitter.

According to OK! Magazine, Kylie clarified in an Instagram comment that the pronunciation she's going for is "air" in English.

Kylie originally announced the baby's name change in an Instagram Story in March 2022.

"We just really didn’t feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere," she wrote at the time.

In September 2022, during an appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden Kylie said that her son's name was still Wolf, but that they didn't "call him Wolf."

"His name is still Wolf. His passport's Wolf, but that isn't gonna be his name. We're just waiting," she said at the time.

During a Season 2 episode of The Kardashians, Kylie explained that the name Wolf was originally suggested by her sister Khloe: "[She] suggested Wolf, and I liked the WW."

She also said she felt pressured to choose a name quickly after her son's birth.

"We thought it was going to come to us when we saw him and it didn’t. Then 24 hours before, we had to sign the birth certificate — or else they register him without a name," Kylie shared on the show.