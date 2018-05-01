Kylie Jenner Chats With Kim Kardashian About Stormi’s Name and Raising Kids With Her Sisters

Kylie Jenner is no stranger to interviews; however, she recently had a sit-down for Evening Standard that was something new for even her: she was interviewed by her sister, Kim Kardashian.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars chatted about motherhood and the origin of Kylie's daughter's unique name.

“I really don’t know how we thought of Storm. Her dad [Travis Scott] insisted it was him, but I feel like it was me. And that kind of just stuck with us,” Kylie explained. “And then I didn’t really like just Storm — I didn’t feel like that was her name. So then it became Stormi. And it just stuck. I feel like there were a lot of other names that I might have even liked better, to be honest, but I feel like Stormi picked her own name, like it was just her name.”

Though Kylie loves Stormi and wants to be around her whenever she can, she does admit there are ups and downs that come with being a mom.

“I feel like it’s just been so amazing, and so much fun. I’m learning so much more about myself and life, and it’s been such a great experience,” Kylie said. “Of course, there’s hard times and stuff … even in the beginning, just not sleeping, the nights, like, baby blues … and all the ups and downs.”

As for her cousins, Stormi was born just 17 days after Kim and Kanye's third child, Chicago. And they are already BFFs.

“They hang out all the time. It’s crazy how fast they grow, because Chi is just, like, two weeks older, but you can tell she’s a little bit more advanced," she told Kim. "And then, right when Stormi hits two weeks, she’s doing the same things Chi was doing, and they’re like… it’s just crazy to see them grow up together."

As if that wasn't great enough, Khloe's first baby, True, is a mere 10 weeks younger than Stormi.

“It was so much fun [being pregnant at the same time as Khloe]. We would just experience everything together. I was a little bit ahead of her, so we were both doing it for the first time and I would just like warn her of things that happened,” Kylie said. “The amazing things that are going on, and feeling the baby for the first time. So we would talk, like, on a daily basis about everything.”

Kylie's a bona fide business woman, and now that she has Stormi she feels like she has even more to work for.

“I think more about the future because of her. Every time I leave and I’m stressed about leaving her, I’m like, ‘I’m doing it for you.’ Everyone says you change completely when you become a mom, but I really feel the same, just better,” she said. “So I don’t know what really has completely changed my world, besides her, of course. But I feel like it’s only gotten better. You’re less selfish.”

Read the whole interview here.