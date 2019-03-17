Kylie Jenner Cuddles With Stormi While Supporting Travis Scott Amid Cheating Rumors

Kylie Jenner posted an adorable photo with daughter Stormi Webster, while simultaneously showing support for Travis Scott.

In the picture, posted to Jenner's Instagram page, the beauty mogul can be seen cuddling her daughter. What fans may not initially notice, is that the 21-year-old is wearing Scott's tour merch in the picture. Jenner can be seen sporting Astroworld sweatpants, while Stormi sports a T-shirt with a cloud on it.

"Baby girl," Jenner captioned the image.

The post comes amid rumors Scott was caught cheating. The report first appeared on TMZ. The site subsequently reported that the 26-year-old rapper canceled a tour stop in Buffalo, New York to be with his family after getting in an argument with Jenner. A rep for Scott denied these rumors, telling People he was ill, which led to the show's cancelation.

When Scott returned to the stage for a show in New York City, he shouted out Jenner on stage, saying "Love you wifey." TMZ obtained video from the show. Scott regularly uses the title to refer to Jenner, though they are neither engaged nor married.

A source recently told People that Jenner was struggling to trust Scott after Khloe Kardashian caught Tristan Thompson cheating a second time. The NBA star reportedly shared a kiss with Jodyn Woods, Jenner's close friend. She was "devastated" by the scandal, and had a fight with him afterward, according to People.

"She is still devastated about Jordyn and had an argument with Travis after she checked his phone and saw something that she didn't like," the source said. "Travis says he didn't cheat."

The source added, "Kylie was upset at first," nothing the she "seems better."

Jenner and Scott are thought to still be a couple despite the drama surrounding their relationship.