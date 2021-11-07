Kylie Jenner Defends Travis Scott Following Astroworld ‘Mass Casualty Incident’

Kylie Jenner claims that boyfriend Travis Scott wasn't "aware of any fatalities" during his deadly Astroworld set.

On Saturday (Nov. 6), Jenner released a statement addressing the eight deaths and numerous injuries that took place during Scott's Astroworld festival performance in Houston on Nov. 5. Authorities revealed that more than 300 people were medically treated during the "mass casualty incident."

"Travis and I are broken and devastated. My thoughts and prayers are with all who lost their lives, were injured or affected in any way by yesterday’s events," Jenner wrote via her Instagram Story.

"And also for Travis who I know cares deeply for his fans and the Houston community, I want to make it clear we weren’t aware of any fatalities until the news came out after the show, and in no world would have continued filming or performing," Jenner added.

"I am sending my deepest condolences to all the families during this difficult time and will be praying for the healing of everyone who has been impacted," she concluded.

Over the weekend, Scott released a brief statement on social media and later uploaded a video to his Instagram Story.

"I'm honestly just devastated," Scott says in the clip. "We're actually working right now to identify the families so we can help assist them through this tough time ... Any time I could make out, you know, anything that's going on, you know, I just stopped my show and, you know, helped them get the help they need."

Watch his video message, below.

Scott and Jenner have been heavily criticized by social media users for their handling of the tragic event. Many have criticized Scott for not stopping his set once he saw there was an ambulance and unconscious people in the crowd. Footage from Apple's livestream of the event showed people screaming for help in the crowd and begging the rapper to stop the show while Scott performed.

Jenner, meanwhile, has been criticized for posting a video of the ambulance in the crowd to her Instagram Story and not deleting it.