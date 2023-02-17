Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner's on-again, off-again relationship may be off for good.

On Wednesday (Feb. 15) OK! magazine published a report on the status of Travis and Kylie's relationship. According to their source, Kylie does not see herself getting back with the Astroworld rapper again.

"[Kylie] has no idea what the future holds, but right now she doesn’t see any type of a reconciliation," the source told the magazine. "At the end of the day, the only thing that matters to Kylie is what’s best for her kids, period. She knows Travis is an amazing father and that’s the only thing that she cares about."

"They’ve had their fair share of ups and downs, so friends wouldn’t be surprised at all if they got back together again at some point," the source added. "No matter what happens in terms of their romantic relationship, Kylie and Travis will always handle things like mature adults."

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner began dating in 2017, shortly after she split with Tyga. Travis and Kylie welcomed their first child, a daughter they named Stormi, in February of 2018. The couple broke up in 2019, only to get back together in 2021. Last February, they welcomed their second child, a boy they initially named Wolf. They later changed his name to Aire. In January, news broke that the couple had called it quits again.

The latest update in the Travis Scott/Kylie Jenner saga comes just after Kylie shared a photo of herself kissing her friend Anastasia Karanikolaou on the mouth in a celebratory Valentine's Day post.