Lady Gaga Tearfully Explains Why She Wore Huge, Baggy Suit to ‘Elle’ Event

It was a conservative suit — not a dress made of meat or collection of sci-fi couture come to life — that has Lady Gaga in the headlines, and the Elle Women in Hollywood honoree teared up Monday night (October 15) as she explained why she wore something so huge and baggy to the annual event.

Gaga, who aimed to declare her power as an advocate for women and sexual assault survivor, donned an oversized Marc Jacobs blazer and pair of trousers as her look for the evening, and said deciding on the garment was an emotional journey.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

"I tried on dress after dress today getting ready for this event, one tight corset after another, one heel after another, a diamond, a feather, thousands of beaded fabrics and the most beautiful silks in the world," she said. "To be honest, I felt sick to my stomach. And I asked myself: What does it really mean to be a woman in Hollywood? We are not just objects to entertain the world. We are not simply images to bring smiles or grimaces to people’s faces. We are not members of a giant beauty pageant meant to be pit against one another for the pleasure of the public. We women in Hollywood, we are voices. We have deep thoughts and ideas and beliefs and values about the world and we have the power to speak and be heard and fight back when we are silenced."

"So, after trying 10 or so dresses, with a sad feeling in my heart, that all that would matter was what I wore to this red carpet, I saw an oversized Marc Jacobs suit buried quietly in the corner," she continued. "I put it on to a resounding view of eyes glaring at me in confusion. But the Rodarte was so beautiful! one said. But the Raf Simons for Calvin Klein was so stunning on you! said another. But what about the Brandon Maxwell? What about the Dior? Lots of questions. They were all dresses. This was an oversized men’s suit made for a woman. Not a gown. And then I began to cry. In this suit, I felt like me today. In this suit, I felt the truth of who I am well up in my gut. And then wondering what I wanted to say tonight become very clear to me."

Watch the full speech above.