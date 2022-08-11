Lady Gaga Defends Abortion Rights at D.C. Concert, Dedicates Song to ‘Every Woman in America’

Lady Gaga just slammed the abortion bans and restrictions taking place across the U.S.

People reports that during her Chromatica Ball tour stop in Washington, D.C., the pop icon dedicated her performance of "Edge of Glory" to women all across the nation.

"I would like to dedicate this song to every woman in America," Gaga said on stage. "Every woman who now has to worry about her body if she gets pregnant. I pray that this country will speak up, that we will stick together, and that we will not stop until it's right!"

While performing, Gaga got emotional during many moments of the song. She stopped mid-performance and told the crowd, "You just got to keep believing it's gonna be OK."

At the end of her slow rendition of the tune, she said she "didn't mean to be a downer, but there's some s--- that's more important than show business."

This isn't the first time Mother Monster has spoken about the topic of abortion rights in the U.S. In 2019, she spoke out as part of Planned Parenthood's #BansOffMyBody campaign.

Gaga is currently on a global trek as part of her Chromatica Ball summer stadium tour, which finally kicked off after a two-year delay due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

The tour set list features many of her hit songs, including "Shallow" and "Monster," among songs from her acclaimed Chromatica album, such as "Rain on Me" and "Replay."