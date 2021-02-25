Lady Gaga’s Dog Walker Was Shot and Two of Her Dogs Were Stolen

Lady Gaga's dog walker was reportedly shot and two of the singers dogs were stolen.

On Wednesday (Feb. 24), the artist's dog walker, Ryan Fischer, was walking Gaga's three dogs when he was shot. Two of her dogs were taken by the thief, TMZ reported.

Fischer was out in Hollywood with the pooches around 10 PM when a gunman and potentially others approached him. According to The Daily Mail, he was shot four times in the chest.

Gaga's dogs, Koji and Gustav, were taken, while her third dog, Miss Asia, ran off. Miss Asia was later recovered by Gaga's bodyguard. Gaga was not on the scene as she is currently in Rome filming a movie.

When police arrived on the scene, Fischer was reportedly "conscious but barely breathing." He was taken to a local hospital. His condition is unknown at the time of this story.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that Gaga is offering a $500,000 reward for the safe return for her dogs with "no questions asked." Anyone with information can send tips to KojiandGustav@gmail.com.

The gunman has not yet been identified or caught. It is unknown if the "Born This Way" singer was specifically targeted or if the gunman didn't know she was the owner and just wanted the expensive French bulldogs, which are in high demand.