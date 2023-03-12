Lady Gaga came to the rescue when a 2023 Oscars photographer fell on the red carpet.

The "Bad Romance" hit-maker attended and walked the red carpet at the 95th Annual Academy Awards Sunday (March 12).

While she was walking the red carpet, a photographer stumbled while passing by Gaga, falling onto his back. Turning back around, the pop star immediately rushed to him and reached her arm out to help him up and make sure he was alright, which he seemed to be.

Afterward, Gaga continued down the carpet.

Fans branded Gaga a "good human" after witnessing her kind act.

"There can be 100 people in a room and 99 will see you fall but there will be 1 who will run to pick you up and that will be Lady Gaga," one user wrote.

Some Twitter users even poked fun at the situation. "Time to fall in front of Gaga so she can pick me up," someone else tweeted.

"I relate to this guy [because] I too would fall head over heals for Lady Gaga if I got that close to her," another user added.

Watch Gaga rush to the rescue, below.

This year, Gaga is nominated in the Best Original Song category for “Hold My Hand,” which was featured in Top Gun: Maverick.

In 2019, Gaga became the Guiness World Record holder after becoming the first person to be nominated for Best Actress and Best Original Song at the Oscars in the same year.