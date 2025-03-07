What Fans Are Saying About Lady Gaga’s ‘Mayhem’

Lady Gaga's latest album is here.

Titled Mayhem, the project marks a dynamic return to her pop roots, blending high-energy dance tracks with experimental sounds. Collaborating with producers like Andrew Watt, Cirkut and Gesaffelstein, Gaga recorded the album at Rick Rubin's Shangri-La studio in Malibu, California.

Now, fans have taken to the internet to share their thoughts on the highly-anticipated album.

"LADY GAGA THE HIT MAKER YOU ARE LIKE WOAHHH 10/10," one X user wrote.

"Thank you lady gaga for mayhem," another person shared.

"This Lady Gaga chick makes some gosh darn good music!" someone else shared.

"Lady Gaga did that again. Mayhem is the best album of 2025 so far. Pop music is so back," another added.

"lady gaga leaving the studio after recording Mayhem," a different person on X said.

READ MORE: 35 Early Lady Gaga Photos That’ll Make You Nostalgic for the Late 2000s

The album was preceded by the release of two singles. The lead single, "Disease," debuted on Oct. 25, 2024, and showcases Gaga's signature dance-pop style with industrial and EDM influences.

"Abracadabra," the second single, followed on Feb. 3, 2025, featuring infectious rhythms reminiscent of her earlier hits. Additionally, "Die with a Smile," a soulful duet with Bruno Mars, became the fastest song to reach one billion streams on Spotify

The album opens with the energetic "Disease" and "Abracadabra." Other tracks like "Shadow of a Man" and "Killah" maintain a confident and danceable mood. The album then concludes on a high note with the Mars collaboration, "Die with a Smile."

To further promote the album, Mother Monster is going to appear on Saturday Night Live on March 8, where she will pull double duty by hosting and being the musical guest.