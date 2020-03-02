Lady Gaga announced her new album Chromatica's official release date.

Following the release of her new song and music video "Stupid Love," the singer revealed her highly-anticipated sixth studio album will arrive next month. She made the announcement via social media Monday (March 2), writing, "Welcome to Chromatica, coming April 10" before confirming the photo is not the album cover.

Chromatica marks Gaga's first release since 2016's Joanne.

During a new interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe, the Grammy winner also discussed what this album means to her and how it helped her heal.

“I was searching for a positive contrast, but I didn’t even know it, and I didn’t even know if that’s would come out," she explained. "The symbol for Chromatica has a sign wave in it which is the mathematical symbol for sound and it’s from what all sound is made from, and for me sound is what healed me in my life period, and it healed me again making this record, and that is really what Chromatica is all about."

"It’s about healing and it’s about bravery as well, and it’s really like when we talk about love I think it’s so important to include the fact that it requires a ton of bravery to love someone," the pop star told Lowe.

Gaga continued, "I think what I’ve learned is that I can view the world in whatever way I choose to see it, and it, it doesn’t mean that I’m deleting the bad things, it just means that I can reframe my life experiences and reframe also the way that the world frames life experiences to a way that I love and believe in, and that’s, that is Chromatica."

"I live on Chromatica, that is where I live. I went into my frame – I found earth, I deleted it. Earth is canceled. I live on Chromatica," she added.

You can listen to Lady Gaga's full interview, below: