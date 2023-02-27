Lady Gaga Sued for Not Paying Reward to Dognapper Accomplice Who Returned Her Pets

A woman arrested as an accomplice in the 2021 theft of Lady Gaga's dogs and shooting of her dog walker, Ryan Fischer, is now suing the pop star.

According to People, Jennifer McBride is suing the upcoming Joker: Folie à Deux star for not paying her the $500,000 that was initially offered in return for her dogs' safe return.

Apparently, McBride's lawyers stated that since Gaga's reward offering said "no questions asked," the reward not being paid is a "breach of contract, fraud by false promise, and fraud by misrepresentation" despite McBride being involved in the crime.

McBride even says that she believes Gaga's reward offer was made "with the intent to defraud and induce members of the public, such as Plaintiff, to rely upon it and to act upon said promise by locating and delivering Lady Gaga's bulldogs to Defendants."

The two dogs, Koji and Gustav, were being walked by Fischer in February 2021 when they were ambushed by their attackers: Jaylin White, James Jackson, and Lafayette Whaley.

Fischer was shot by Jackson and left in critical condition resulting in a collapsed lung after the attack.

Jackson was charged with the shooting of Fischer and was released from jail by "clerical error" in April 2022. Law enforcement offered a $5,000 reward for information on his whereabouts, and he was later sentenced to 21 years in prison in December 2022.

Fischer read an impact statement in court where he said the shooting left "both of [their] lives changed forever."

"Thank you to everyone who has supported me along the road that helped me reach this point. You really have carried me through the darkest times to find the light again," he wrote in an Instagram caption at the time.

At the time of the crime, McBride was dating the father of one of the dognappers, Harold White, and the two were arrested as accessories in April 2021.

McBride returned the dogs two days after the robbery but did not receive the $500,000 reward.