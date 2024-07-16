Lemon Water Really is a Morning Wonder Drink for These Four Reasons

Is the first time you had lemon water buy the swimming pool or at a spa? It's not something we often have at home but it should be.

We know staying hydrated is crucial. We know drinking a glass of water first thing in the morning is beyond beneficial to replenish the fluids we lost while sleeping. But why not increase the refreshing health benefits with lemon.

You can use actual lemons or just buy those cute plastic lemons filled with lemon juice and add a kickstart to the already morning glass of water that should be a part of your morning wake-up ritual.

Immune System Booster

Lemons are packed with vitamin C. We know that's the good stuff we need and because of that, according to the Running to the Kitchen website, lemons are powerful antioxidants protecting our cells from damage. This means those anti-inflammatory effects are in action as well according to the Medical News Today website.

Detoxifies

Since lemon water is a natural diuretic it flushes out toxins while cleansing our systems. Our liver loves this.

Energy and Metabolism Booster

Talk about a proper start to the day after waking up from hopefully a peaceful slumber. Bring on the energy. You know how there are all those alkaline waters out there? Well, the acid is lemons has an alkalizing effect according to Running to the Kitchen, which balances out our pH levels hence improving our energy level. This also means a boost in our metabolism.

Reduces Bloating and Aids Digestion

Since lemons stimulate our stomach acids, it fights against bloating and heartburn helping our digestive system run smoothly. It also stretches our stomach which makes us feel full, aiding in weight loss according to Johns Hopkins University.

Now, consistency is key making this a natural part of your healthy habits. However, according to Medical News Today, if you already eat plenty of fruits and vegetables then you're already getting all of the above in general. In this case, lemon water won't add anything significantly.

This also means if you're not about lemons then water will do plenty of these happy things as well.

