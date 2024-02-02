Why Lil Dicky Is Taking a Break From ‘Dave’ TV Show

Lil Dicky will not be returning to his hit TV show Dave for the foreseeable future in order to work on music and other creative endeavors.

FX Announces Lil Dicky Will Take a Break From Dave TV Show

On Friday (Feb. 2), the television network FX released a statement via The Hollywood Reporter confirming Lil Dicky's TV series would not be returning for a fourth season right now.

"After some back and forth, there are no current plans for a fourth season of Dave right now, as Dave Burd has decided to take an extended break to focus on music and other ventures," FX's statement read. "That does not rule out the possibility of doing something in the future. We love the show and sincerely appreciate the creative excellence Dave, Jeff Schaffer, the cast and crew delivered with every episode. We are excited that our partnership with Dave will continue as he develops future projects for us through his overall production deal with FXP."

Dave was a massive streaming hit for FX during the COVID-19 pandemic, with the show's first season in 2020 averaging around 4.8 million viewers an episode.

Lil Dicky Makes His Own Statement

Lil Dicky, real name Dave Burd, offered his own statement as well to clarify that he was merely pursuing other creative endeavors that appealed to him.

"Making Dave has been and continues to be a dream come true," Dicky wrote. “But there are other creative ventures that I am dying to pursue as well. For the past five years, I’ve poured every fiber of my being into the show, and after three amazing seasons, this feels like a good time to press pause to give myself the bandwidth to do some of the other things I have always wanted to do. I am beyond excited about what I have planned for the future and am enormously appreciative of FX for their continued partnership."

Dave's third season gained a lot of attention for its bevy of impressive guest stars, which included Drake and Brad Pitt. Lil Dicky dropped off his Penith project on Jan. 19, which served as the official Dave soundtrack.