Lil Nas X Crashes Disney World Wedding: Watch



Lil Nas X certainly knows how to make an entrance.

The 20-year-old crashed a wedding at Walt Disney World in Orlando on Saturday (February 22) night.

The singer tweeted a video of him and the bride walking into the reception while "Old Town Road" played over the speakers. A guest can be seen screaming, "What the f--k is happening right now?"

Prior to the wedding crash, Nas X made a surprise appearance at the Bert’s Big Adventure event for the children in attendance. The non-profit organization provides all-expenses-paid trips to Walt Disney World for children dealing with chronic and terminal illnesses. He even gave the kids a performance of his smash hit, while the children donned their cowboy hats and sang along.

Earlier in the evening, Nas X took home a NAACP Image Award for Outstanding New Artist but did not attend the awards show. The non-profit event may have been the reason why he did not attend the prestigious show.

Watch the videos, below.