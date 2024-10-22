Will Airports Start Timing Goodbyes to Three Minutes in Drop-Off Zones?

Is it time to prep for a new way to embrace goodbyes at the airport? Obviously this is all in the name of a quickie to keep traffic moving.

According to Al Jazeera, a brand new sign is gracing the drop-off area at a New Zealand airport. When you pull up to the Dunedin airport, be prepared to set a timer for your farewells, which are now limited to three minutes.

We know in America, we have to practically shove the traveler out of the vehicle and keep driving to avoid conflict with airport police officers monitoring the drop-off area so this actually sounds nice.

Some love the idea because the drop-off location isn't meant for parking and hanging out before the traveler heads inside to catch a flight.

Others are saying how dare the airport limit hugs and that it is breaching basic human rights.

The Dunedin airport serves a city of 135,000 people on New Zealand’s South Island, and it decided the quirky route with the friendly sign was the best option.

Three minutes is plenty of time to pull up, say farewell to your loved ones and move on. The time limit is really a nicer way of saying, you know, get on with it. A 20-second hug alone is enough to release the wellbeing-boosting hormones oxytocin and serotonin.

According to The Independent, the quirkiness feels fun with a side of warmth by so many while imposing an important airport rule. In reality, who hugs someone for three minutes straight anyway? Can you say "awkward?"

More than a third of major UK airports have what's called "kiss and fly" fees.

Do you think anything like this or hug limits would actually fly here in the United States?

