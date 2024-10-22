Ariana Grande Responds to Elvira’s Accusation She Was ‘Rude’ During Meeting

Ariana Grande felt "disheartened" after Elvira, Mistress of the Dark accused her of being rude.

The Wicked star has responded after the horror icon, whose real name is Cassandra Peterson, recalled an awkward exchange between them backstage at one of her performances.

In a recent question and answer session at Knott's Berry Farm in California, she alleged: "She came and she brought 20 guests. So she wanted 21 tickets. We’re like, ‘OK.’

"We give her the tickets and she comes backstage. She asked if I could take pictures with all of her friends and relatives she brought.”

Elvira said she posed for photos and signed autographs for Ariana's group, and then asked for a photo with the "7 Rings" singer.

She added: "I say to her, ‘Can we take a photo together?’ And she goes, ‘No, I don’t really do that.’ And then she left before my show started. All her relatives stayed, and she took off.”

The Queen of Halloween shared screenshots of an article about the encounter on Instagram, and Ariana has now responded and apologized while giving her side of the story.

She commented: "I’m so disheartened to see this.

"I actually don’t even remember getting the chance to meet you because i had an anxiety attack and to my memory, left before the rest of my family (this was around 7 years ago and at the time i was really not great with being in public crowds or loud places)… but if i’m misremembering this moment, i sincerely apologize for offending you so.

"thank you for being so nice to my mom, she told me how lovely you were (she might have different feelings about that now but i’ll talk to her… clearly, we all have our days!)

"sending love always. you’ll always be our queen of halloween!"