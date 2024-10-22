Man ‘Beyond Frustrated’ by Fiancee Who Wouldn’t Leave Car at Restaurant Because of Bad Hair Day

A man on Reddit was "beyond frustrated" when his fiancée refused to leave the car for their dinner reservations because of a bad hair day.

He explained that the couple made plans with another couple for a double date at a restaurant close by.

"The day of the dinner, she wasn’t feeling great so I told her we didn’t have to go and I could cancel, but she insisted we go, so I did not cancel," the man wrote in his post.

The woman decided to wear a hat to dinner because she wasn't feeling her hair that day.

"I really didn’t want to deal with waiting around an extra hour for her to do her hair and make us late, so I said yes [to the hat] to help move things along," he said.

However, once they arrived at the restaurant, they learned that hats weren't allowed in the dining room.

READ MORE: Wedding Planner Won't Plan Son's Wedding Due to Unpunctual Bride

"We get in the car and she starts having a meltdown saying her hair looks like crap and she needs to fix it. Her hair really looked just fine, but I stayed quiet at this point because I’m beyond frustrated that she’s [acting] like a child," the man continued.

"Meanwhile, we’re late and my friend has already seen us in the parking lot. I tell her that at this point I have to go inside and she says fine just go and she will stay in the car," he revealed.

The man went inside the restaurant and told their friends that the woman wasn't feeling well and ordered drinks.

"She never shows up so I order her a bottle of water and bring it to her to make sure she’s ok. She seems fine so I ask her what she wants to do. She doesn’t really respond so I say ok I’m going back in to order dinner. I ask her if she wants me to bring her anything and she says no," he went on.

"I was really upset my fiance had completely let me down because she was worried about her hair," he said.

After about two hours, the man returned to the car.

"She is enraged and she says that she is humiliated that I would just leave her there. She also can’t believe that I didn’t help her with her hair and tell her it looked great," he said.

"Several days later, and she is still upset with me. I think she should get over it," he concluded.

Several people in the comments section wrote that the woman's actions were selfish since the dinner plans involved other people.

"She basically said screw everyone’s plans because her hair wasn’t perfect. She’s immature and selfish," one person commented.

"What a silly reason for staying in the car," someone else said.

However, other commenters noted that the man could have approached the situation with more empathy.

"If I ever had a deeply anxious and insecure moment of ridiculousness like this, I know my husband would handle it with a lot more grace and love," one person wrote.