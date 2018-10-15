Little Mix Reveals New Fifth Album Details

After sharing "Woman Like Me," their new collaboration with Nicki Minaj, last week, Little Mix is bringing joy to Mixers around the globe by announcing their fifth album, LM5.

But that's not all! Not only will they will be releasing LM5 next month, but there will also be three versions of the record. The "standard" version will have 14 tracks including "Woman Like Me."

LM5 Deluxe will have the same 14 tracks, four additional songs, photos of Little Mix and a hardcover CD book.

Finally, there's the third version -- LM5 Super Deluxe. This one has the 18 songs that the Deluxe version has but also has "exclusive artwork, new pics and handwritten notes in a hardback book." So if you're looking for all the merchandise, then maybe this one is the perfect package for you.

Little Mix have been working on the new album over the last year and can't wait to bring the fruits of their labor to everyone. And to celebrate the release of "Woman Like Me," Little Mix threw a karaoke party for 30 lucky fans on Friday (October 12).

LM5 will be dropping on November 16.