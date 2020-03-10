‘Lizzie McGuire’s’ First Episode Was Going to Include ‘Sex and Cheating’

Lizzie McGuire's first episode reportedly involved mature topics like sex and cheating.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the revival's script "acknowledges the existence of sex with cheating as a central plot point." Though Disney has not commented on the show's fate on the new streaming service, the mature storylines don't seem to align with the company's "family-friendly" content.

The Lizzie McGuire reboot first made headlines last month when production on the highly-anticipated series was suddenly halted after creator and showrunner Terri Minsky's left the project over creative differences.

Hilary Duff, who plays the beloved titular character, later shared an open letter via Instagram begging Disney to "let us move the show to Hulu" so it could explore grown-up themes and topics.

"I feel a huge responsibility to honor the fans' relationship with Lizzie, who, like me, grew up seeing themselves in her. I'd be doing a disservice to everyone by limited the realities of a 30-year-old's journey to live under the ceiling of a PG rating. It's important to me that just as her experiences a preteen/teenager navigating life were authentic, her next chapters are equally as real and relatable," the actress wrote on February 28. "It would be a dream if Disney would let us move the show to Hulu, if they were interested, and I could bring this beloved character to life again."

When the series was first announced last summer, fans were told the new series would feature an "older and wiser" Lizzie living in her dream New York apartment, working a dream job and dating her dream guy. Hallie Todd, Robert Carradine and Jake Thomas were also all set to return to portray Lizzie's mom, dad, and brother.

As of right now, Lizzie McGuire's fate remains unknown.