Here’s Why It’s Time to Stock Up On Local Honey

Time to grab a couple of jars of locally-made honey. Fighting flu and cold season predominately starts in fall and takes us through winter. A spoonful of honey or using it in tea a few days a week is health magic.

According to the Farmer's Almanac, since our local honey comes from our local environment, this sweet stuff is the perfect health remedy.

Besides tasting amazing, those bees buzzing around making honey collect it from flowers in the environment we live and that means they're using local pollen and other things in our air to make the honey in their hives.

Eating honey made from your surroundings means that you're getting the natural, native allergens and immune-fighting elements from the flowers, plants, and vegetation where bees feed and the wind blows.

Simply put, the more pure the honey, the stronger its medicinal benefits, like potential anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial properties, as well according to Tom's Maine Honey

Bee on the flower Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

When we eat local honey we're ingesting pollen from the environment we live in daily. According to the Healthline website by doing this we should become less sensitive to our surrounding elements that fly through the air.

According to Tom's Maine Honey, it's a win-win no matter where what state you live because local honey is also unprocessed and pure versus basic, store-bought stuff that only has traces of pollen because it's filtered and processed.

Better sleep plus an immune system boost are all part of eating local honey due to its hyperlocal, powerful antioxidants made from the plants and vegetation you're around and breathing in every day according to Healthline.

Another plus is that ingesting honey in the fall and winter not only builds up our defenses for flu and cold season but also builds up a defense for spring and summer allergies.

Yum and cheers to good health.

