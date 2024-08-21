Where You Can Find the World’s Longest Candy Counter

If the longest candy counter in the entire world needs to be someplace, then a quaint New England town nestled in the White Mountains of New Hampshire bordering Vermont makes sense.

And get this, the name of the town is Littleton where visitors and locals enjoy summer getaways, fall strolls, and even park snowmobiles in front of stores in the winter season to enjoy this quirky destination.

Welcome to Chutters, where according to Forbes Magazine, you can satisfy your sweet tooth with candy from every decade taking you down memory lane if you want and enjoying the taste of childhood.

Littleton is on the Vermont border right on, you guessed it, Main Street, and has been there since the late 1800s, according to its website. And as we talked about, the enchanting assortment of candy is never-ending, as are your choices.

They even have goody bags and gifts for weddings, holidays, parties, and any event or reason you want. It's truly a treasure trove of tasty treats, and the longest candy counter in the world is just one wall of Chutters. There are so many other choices spread throughout this incredible candy store.

Chutters got its name from Frederick George Chutter, who gave up being a minister in Littleton and decided to start a dry goods business, which eventually became known as the store with the longest candy counter in the world.

It's like taking a trip to Candyland, with mouthwatering scents of candy and fresh-made fudge in a fun-filled, feel-like-a-kid-again atmosphere.

So how long is the longest candy counter in the world? It's an impressive 112 feet of gleaming glass jars filled with colorful candy from yesterday and today, as well as the hard-to-find and classic favorites, with tape measure along the edge for good measure.

