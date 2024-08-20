A Silly, Made-Up New Holiday Just Hit the Calendar

Fake holidays are fun. You know, those random, sometimes weird days that someone created like National Taco Day, Happy Quitters Day, or Talk Like a Pirate Day.

Did you know there's even a National Bubble Wrap Appreciation Day as well as Sock Monkey Day?

Anyway, just when we thought everything had a day of their own, from celebrating zippers to honoring those abducted by little, green men from outer space, it looks like we missed one that seems obvious.

Yup, the national day calendar people, and whomever creates and submits potential, random holidays, missed one apparently.

Drum roll please.

According to the National Day Calendar, set aside August 23 from here on out to celebrate "Find Your Inner Nerd Day."

All are encouraged on this day to embrace their quirkiness by sharing their nerdy collections and inspire others to share the love they have for their nerdy obsessions, too!

Forget the cliques from high school, everyone had that geeky side saved only for close friends or family, right? And as we get older we don't mind letting our dorky side shine even more. Even the hot, nerd has become a thing over the years.

While society paints the nerd as a shy, awkward glasses-wearing goof, we know better. Being a nerd is about embracing what you love while having the courage to be different than "normal" people.

So who's ready to let their nerd flag fly every August 23! By the way, if you want to learn more about the founder of Find Your Inner Nerd Day in collaboration with the National Day Calendar people then click here.

LOOK: 8 TV Shows You Totally Forgot Existed Think your memory's playing tricks on you? Think again. These TV shows were 100% real. How many of them do you remember tuning into? Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz