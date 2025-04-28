A first grade teacher on TikTok is going viral with a hilariously adorable video showcasing how she teaches her young students about descriptive writing.

Oh, and things get messy, too!

Kay Sloan, a first and second grade teacher who shares her classroom experiences on TikTok, went viral in April when she shared the clever way she's currently teaching her kids about descriptive writing and the importance of adding detail.

In the clip, which has been viewed nearly 50 million times as of publishing, Kay reads some of her students' short instructional essays out loud to the class.

The prompt was to describe how to make a peanut butter and jelly sandwich.

One student described the process as "you get bread, you get peanut butter and you get jelly."

To demonstrate, Kay picks the three items up and cradles them, asking her class, "Did I do it?"

"That's not how you make it!" one student shouts out.

READ MORE: TikTok's Nu-Metal-Lovin' Baby Girl Is the Cutest Little Fan Ever

As she continues and the directions get more vague, things start to get playfully messy.

At one point, the teacher flattens the entire bag of bread and, using her bare hands, spreads peanut butter and jelly over the plastic wrapping.

When another child's directions calls on the sandwich maker to "put on" peanut butter, Kay hilariously begins applying the spread to her arms like lotion as the shocked students laugh and scream in the background.

The lesson about adding detail to writing is a memorable one, and something Kay's students likely won't forget as they continue to hone their skills in class.

Watch below:

In the comments section, viewers praised the teacher for her ingeniously engaging lesson.

"THIS. IS. A. TEACHER. They truly don’t pay you enough," one user commented.

"You were meant to be a teacher," another shared.

"Honey, you taught the heck out of that lesson!! They’ll never forget the details that are necessary for descriptive writing!" someone else wrote.

"This made my childhood heart happy like Amelia Bedelia," another commented, referencing the children's literary character who takes figures of speech very literally.

Celebrities With Surprisingly Geeky Hobbies From collecting dolls and Pokemon cards to playing World of Warcraft, these famous folks aren't afraid to let their geek flag fly. Gallery Credit: Erica Russell