WATCH: Hilariously Fun Video of Guy Dancing in Background of Live Reporter

We all need those daily smiles and laughs, with light-hearted videos and photos popping up on our socials. Now more than ever, with doom-scrolling taking over social media and the alarming state of politics having a stranglehold around the country and the world, this kind of innocent video is everything.

It all went down during a live shot while a reporter with 9 News was along Queensland's Gold Coast in Australia. The reporter, Garry Youngberry, was sharing the latest weather info during a cyclone. Over his right shoulder, you can see an apartment building with just one light on in one apartment.

With the drapes pulled open, he or she was clearing, blasting music, and having so much fun.

What song do you think he's dancing to? Do you think he knew he was caught during a live shot or that it was just a happy moment we love that went viral?

Here it is, and clearly, the cameraman knew the assignment because he zoomed in.

I'm seeing dance moves that mimic those of John Travolta in the 1970s disco movie Saturday Night Fever, dancing to the Bee Gees' hit, "Stayin' Alive." According to Wikipedia, it's one of the best songs of all time, no matter how old you are, and it still makes rankings to this day.

The 2021 updated Rolling Stone list of 500 Greatest Songs placed "Stayin' Alive" at No. 99. In 2004, it ranked No. 9 on AFI's 100 Years...100 Songs survey of top tunes in American cinema. In a UK television poll on ITV in December 2011 it was voted fifth in The Nation's Favourite Bee Gees Song.

What dance moves do you see?

