Here’s Where to Start if You Want to Travel the Longest Road in America

If you think about it, of course, the longest road in the United States is going to be coast to coast. But with so many coastal states, there are plenty of places where it could start and end. In reality does it even go coast to coast?

The longest road in the United States is almost from the Atlantic Ocean to the Pacific Ocean starting in Boston, Massachusetts.

We know that our national highways and roadways have been a patchwork since they started to be the main way to get around. According to 24/7 Tempo, that changed with the Federal-Aid Highway Act of 1956, otherwise known as the Dwight D. Eisenhower National System of Interstate and Defense Highways.

Whew, that's a mouthful. But there's a reason I shared it, so stay with me here.

The United States has nearly 45,000 miles of highways, says 24/7 Tempo. Interestingly, the longest highway in the entire country is not part of that interstate system. It actually comes from the patchworking system, and it's US Route 20.

Yes, according to the Department of Transportation, U.S. Route 20 is the longest highway in the country at 3,365 miles ending in Newport, Oregon. Massachusetts even has a sign for it. Or I guess it could start in Oregon and end in Massachusetts depending on where you start.

The DOT says that it runs through 12 states: Massachusetts, New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, Nebraska, Wyoming, Montana, Idaho, and Oregon.

24/7 Tempo says it's actually quite a famous route for more than just being the longest in the country. There's even a nonprofit called The Historic US Route 20 Association with a detailed history, store, and newsletters.

If you're into long-distance road trips that take longer than a traditional highway, this just may be your next adventure.

