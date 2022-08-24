Madonna's daughter Lourdes "Lola" Leon made her first foray into music today (Aug. 24) with surprise debut single "Lock&Key."

The futuristic "Lock&Key" features experimental sounds that build a fresh, hypnotic vibe backed by her ethereal, light vocals. Meanwhile, the music video sees her on a beach, on the top of a car under stormy skies and in a graveyard.

Watch Lolahol's "Lock&Key" Music Video:

Lyrics in the middle of the song seem to reference the popular Lady Gaga "no sleep" meme. "No sleep, bus, club, 'nother club, 'nother club, 'nother club, plane, next place," Lady Gaga says in the oft-shared viral video clip.

The "Lock&Key" lyrics parrot a slightly altered version of the iconic quote: "No sleep, next plane, no sleep, make up, next club, next car, next plane, no sleep, no fear."

One of Lolahol's music video looks, a sparkly silver jacket, might also be a nod to Gaga's Fame era.

Ironically, previous reports from early in Gaga's career alluded to a feud between Gaga and Madonna, who is often credited as one of Gaga's inspirations.

The 25-year-old dancer and model collaborated with experimental artist and producer Eartheater on the songwriting and music video. The song was released under the stage name Lolahol via record label Chemical X, which is owned by Eartheater.

"Honestly, actors really annoy me and I can’t be around them. As for music, I can sing. I just don’t care about it. Maybe it’s too close to home," Leon said in reference to her career goals in a 2021 interview with Interview magazine.

"I've always been a big house and techno person, ever since I was young," she added, foreshadowing the sonic vibe of her debut.

However, Leon is still dedicated to her other areas of passion, including modeling and dancing.

"I want to create a world in which models have more agency over what they're doing, and they're not just silent clothing racks. That's the age that we're coming into in the fashion world: models as personalities and artists," she said.

Lola is the daughter of the legendary pop star Madonna and Carlos Leon, who is a dancer and fitness trainer.