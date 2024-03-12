Is LSD for Anxiety Now Legal After the Latest FDA Go-Ahead?

The Federal Drug Administration is saying 'go for it' to one biopharmaceutical company when it comes to the psychedelic drug LSD and this is a big deal in the mental health treatment arena.

According to Forbes, a new study conducted by MindMed found that a single dose of LSD can cut anxiety in half within weeks. Because of this, the FDA has granted what's being described as a “breakthrough therapy status” to the company to study LSD-based psychiatric treatments.

So does this mean it's legal? Not quite however it means that the drug is a gigantic step closer to being approved as a treatment for generalized anxiety disorder.

According to High Times, when the FDA awards “breakthrough therapy” to a drug the company gets to expedite the development.

It's only awarded to drugs that show considerable promise in providing treatment for conditions with significant unmet medical needs.

LSD as you know has often been considered a party drug that was popularized in the 60s. People drop acid and go on what are called 'trips' in case you're unfamiliar however I doubt you are with the lingo as it's common knowledge.

Anyway, acid is super potent as it intensifies thoughts, emotions, and sensory perception with high dosages causing hallucinations (no,I don't know from experience).

According to Forbes, this study is so big that the American Psychiatric Association’s annual meeting in May 2024 will not only highlight it but the study is being submitted for publication in leading medical journals as a breakthrough.

A whopping 65% of the participants demonstrated a clinical response at 12 weeks and 48% achieved clinical remission from their anxiety disorder after undergoing the treatment.

According to High Times, a big reason why this is such a crucial step in the treatment of Anxiety is that many traditional anxiety medications are addictive and come with a horrible withdrawal process while LSD isn't.

As you may recall, according to GoodRx Health LSD was a treatment for mental health conditions like depression and anxiety in the mid-20th century however as time went its recreational use worried people, and in the 70s it became illegal in the United States.

What comes around goes around sometimes.

