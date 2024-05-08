Pregnant Woman Cancels Gender Reveal Party Because Husband Is Upset They’re Having a Girl

A pregnant woman decided to cancel her gender reveal party because her husband is upset they're having a baby girl.

"My husband and I have a son together and I am currently pregnant with our second child," the woman wrote on Reddit.

Despite them already having a boy, her husband "desperately" wants their second child, who is also their last, to be another boy.

"I went into planning this reveal rationalizing that gender disappointment is okay, but I've come to realize that there is wishing you're having a son and then there's fixating on NOT having a daughter even more than wanting another son, and my husband falls into the second category," she continued.

"It's not all his fault: he grew up with an older dad who was always controlling towards his mother," she explained.

"We got to a point where he said fine to me going alone to hear the baby's gender (without telling him), and I found out we're having a girl. I guess I don't have a good poker face by his negative reaction after I got home," the woman continued.

"I'd be fine with a reveal where the guests are the ones being surprised but it's in a week and with each day my husband grows more withdrawn and he's not the type who can fake happiness and often tries to leave and pull me away with him when he's really upset. I decided to pull the plug. Again, he's not mad about the money yet he's angry that we're doing this to our family and friends and what this may say about him. I put my foot down," she concluded her post, adding that she expects to lose their photographer's deposit.

Users blasted her husband in the comments.

"I feel sorry for you that you thought marrying him was a good idea, you need to work on your self esteem," one person wrote.

"I feel so bad for that baby girl. I grew up knowing I was unwanted and it’s not a good thing to subject your child too," another user said.

"I think he’s concerned with his reputation being damaged by her canceling the gender reveal at the last minute. I think he doesn’t want a daughter because he’s a misogynist and hates women," a third person commented.