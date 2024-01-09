Lukas Gage Won’t Date ‘Any More Influencers’ After Chris Appleton Divorce

Lukas Gage is looking for "real people" to date after splitting from Chris Appleton.

The White Lotus actor, 28, split from the 40-year-old celebrity hairdresser — whose clients include reality superstar Kim Kardashian as well as pop star Jennifer Lopez and "Thank U, Next" singer Ariana Grande — toward the end of last year after just six months of marriage and has been spotted on dating app Hinge in recent weeks.

Asked why he had joined Hinge as opposed to the more celebrity-orientated dating app Raya, he told TMZ: "You know...the real ones. We don't need any more influencers, we're good. We've done that already."

In November, legal documents seen by the outlet showed that Appleton had cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason behind the split.

It had also been claimed that the former couple had a prenuptial agreement in place, and an insider explained to the outlet that while the divorce was "not an easy decision for Chris to make," he had "tried everything" to make it work.

The former couple were reported to have tied the knot in a secret ceremony in April and The Kardashians star Kim, 43, is said to have officiated the proceedings.

The trio also attended the Daily Front Row’s Fashion Awards in Los Angeles around the same time, where Kim presented Chris with an award.