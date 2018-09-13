Hear Mac Miller’s Heartbreaking 911 Call

TMZ has obtained audio from the heartbreaking 911 call made after Mac Miller's body was discovered in his Studio City, California home.

In the clip, which TMZ says has been heavily redacted, a male caller can be heard pleading with the operator to "please hurry." He says the last time he talked to Miller was the previous day, then breaks down crying before dropping the call.

Miller, who was 26, died Friday (Sept. 7) after suffering an alleged overdose. According to another report from TMZ, friends came over to the rapper's house on the night of Sept. 6 and stayed very early until the next morning, but it wasn't until the next day at noon that Miller's body was found, meaning he had already been dead for several hours.

The site also claims police found only a small amount of white powder at the scene, and believe the house was "swept clean" to hide any evidence of drug use.

An autopsy for Miller has been completed, but an official cause of death is pending toxicology results, expected to be released in four to six weeks.

"[Mac] was a bright light in this world for his family, friends and fans," his family wrote in a statement confirming his death. "Thank you for your prayers. Please respect our privacy. There are no further details as to the cause of his death at this time."

Hear audio from the call below.