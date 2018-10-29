Mac Miller's home, where he passed away from an apparent drug overdose, is now on the market. Miller's body was discovered by paramedics at the residence on September 7. The San Fernando Valley house hit the rental market earlier this week, TMZ reported on Monday (October 29).

The 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 3,156 sq. foot home can reportedly be rented for $9,595 a month. It may be a "modest" size, but it features panoramic views, a private courtyard and a built-in brick barbecue, according to TMZ.

Keep in mind that because Miller died on the property, California Civil Code 1710.2 legally requires realtors to disclose this information to anyone buying or renting the house within three years of the transaction.

Miller was 26 years old when he went into cardiac arrest and passed away after suffering an alleged overdose in his Studio City, California home. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The Swimming rapper had been open about his struggles with drug and alcohol use throughout his career. Many celebrity friends and fans of the late rapper took to social media to mourn his death.

If you or someone you know is seeking help for substance use, call the SAMHSA National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP(4357).